Lood de Jager: Sale Sharks sign 6ft 9in South Africa lock on three-year deal

Lood de Jager played for the Barbarians against Argentina at Twickenham in December

Sale Sharks have signed South Africa second-row forward Lood de Jager from Super Rugby side Bulls.

De Jager, 26, has agreed a three-year deal and will link up with Sale before the 2019-20 Premiership season or, if selected, after the World Cup.

"It is a great honour for me to join Sale Sharks," De Jager, who is 6ft 9in, told the club's website.

"They are a club with great tradition, really high ambitions and they are building something really special."

Sharks director of rugby Steve Diamond added: "Lood is a world-class line-out operator with lots of experience at the highest level and offers a huge physical presence around the pitch.

"His signing is a statement of intent in our endeavour to become a force in the Premiership and Europe over the next three years."