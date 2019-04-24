Jonathan Davies: Wales centre says Champions Cup qualification 'vital' for Scarlets

Jonathan Davies signed a new contract with the Scarlets alongside Ken Owens and Rob Evans in March 2019

Wales centre Jonathan Davies says it is essential Scarlets maintain their tradition of competing in the Champions Cup next season.

Scarlets have qualified for Europe's top tier ever season since the inception of regional rugby in 2003.

Reaching next season's tournament is out of Scarlets' hands but Davies is hoping they can still achieve their goal.

"It's been part of the Scarlets history," said Davies.

Scarlets were Pro12 Champions two years ago and Champions Cup semi-finalists last season, but have been a shadow of that side during this campaign and are currently in fifth in Conference B.

If they remain in that position after the final round of Pro14 matches this weekend, Scarlets will miss out on Champions Cup qualification.

If third-placed Benetton and fourth-placed Edinburgh slip up to Zebre and Glasgow respectively, Scarlets could still find themselves sealing third and a Pro14 play-off with a bonus-point win against the Dragons at the Principality Stadium.

More likely is finishing fourth in the conference which would set up a Champions Cup play-off match against Ospreys or Blues in mid May.

"It's vital for us a region to make sure we can do to ensure we are playing in the Champions Cup next year," said Davies.

Scarlets centre Jonathan Davies and Dragons hooker Elliot Dee are Wales team-mates but will face each other at Judgement Day at the Principality Stadium

"Those are the days you remember as a kid growing up and when you are playing in the big European matches.

"There is a lot at stake for us and we realise the importance of this game against the Dragons.

"We need to do everything we need to win the game and hopefully everything will take care of itself.

"I also have my Glasgow and Benetton shirts ready. Hopefully results go our way and we keep showcasing what we want to do."

Davies is hoping the Scarlets can salvage something from their season.

"It has been massively frustrating and that is an understatement," said Davies.

"There was expectation and pressure put on us from within. If you break it down to see where things have faltered you can look at the injuries we have had but with our squad's talent we should be doing a lot better than we are.

"We have to make sure we do what we can to have a chance to qualify for Europe in the coming weeks."