Pro14: Southern Kings sign Jerry Sexton, brother of Ireland fly-half Johnny

Jerry Sexton featured for Leinster at underage level but never played a senior match for his native province

Southern Kings have signed Irish second row Jerry Sexton for next season.

The 26-year-old will leave Jersey Reds at the end of the Championship and has agreed a three-year contact with the South African franchise.

Sexton, younger brother of British and Irish Lions fly-half Johnny, has also played for Exeter and London Irish.

"I am looking forward to be part of the team, the culture and the exciting new era that lies ahead for the franchise," said Sexton.

"I am grateful for the years spent at Jersey Reds and the role the club played in the growth of my career. I look forward to further growth and making a positive contribution at the Southern Kings."

World Rugby Player of the Year Johnny Sexton did not feature in either of Leinster's Pro14 matches against Southern Kings this season but the Ireland number 10 could go up against against his younger brother next season.

Jerry Sexton followed his elder sibling from his local St Mary's school into the Leinster sub-academy and the forward was part of the Ireland Under-20 squad at the 2013 World Rugby Under-20 Championship before making his professional debut for Exeter Chiefs the following year.

He made 25 appearances for London Irish before joining Jersey Reds where he became an ever-present - starting every Championship game since his move in 2017.