Topsy Ojo: London Irish legend to retire after 16 years with club

Topsy Ojo is London Irish's record try scorer, with 80 in all competitions

Former England winger Topsy Ojo is to retire at the end of this season after 16 years with London Irish.

Ojo will make his farewell home appearance at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday against Ealing Trailfinders.

The 33-year-old is the Exiles' all-time record appearance maker and try scorer, having made his debut in October 2005.

"It has been a privilege to play for this club and I'm grateful that I've been able to do so for so long," Ojo told the club's website.

Ojo will take on an ambassadorial role for Irish, who secured promotion back to the Premiership last weekend, as they prepare to move to their new home at the Brentford Community Stadium next summer.

He added: "I'm very proud of the milestones and the records I've achieved that will hopefully stand for a long, long time.

"I am also delighted that the club is back in the Premiership with a positive future on the horizon, and even though I won't be on the pitch any more, hopefully I can continue to make an impact off it."

Ojo first joined the club's academy in 2003 and went on to become an established member of the London Irish backline, playing in a Heineken Cup semi-final against Toulouse in 2008 and a Premiership final in 2009.

He scored twice on his Test debut against New Zealand in 2008 but only made one further England appearance.