Lee Jones: Scotland wing extends Glasgow Warriors stay

Scotland winger Lee Jones has signed a new two-year contract extension with Glasgow Warriors.

The 30-year-old has been at Scotstoun since February 2013, initially joining on loan from Edinburgh.

Capped 10 times, Jones has been sidelined by injury since January but is close to a return as the Pro14 play-offs approach.

"I'm excited to get back fit and help the squad with the final run in of this campaign," he said.

"It would be amazing to make some history as a group and I really feel we are building something here and can be successful for years to come."

Glasgow are at home to Edinburgh on Saturday in the final match of the regular season and need a win to guarantee top spot in Conference A and a home semi-final.

Edinburgh must beat Glasgow for the third time this season and hope Benetton slip up away to Zebre to have a chance of finishing third in Conference B.