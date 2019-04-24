Brendan Cope: Jersey Reds to re-sign fly-half after season at Yorkshire Carnegie

Brendan Cope played under-21s and under-19s rugby for South Africa

Fly-half Brendan Cope will return to Jersey Reds this summer after a year at Championship rivals Yorkshire Carnegie.

The 25-year-old scored almost 500 points in three seasons with the island side after arriving from his native South Africa in 2015.

Cope has not played since injuring knee ligaments against Jersey in September, but will be fit for pre-season.

As well as announcing Cope's return, Reds say prop Sam Rodman will leave Jersey in May for Cornish Pirates.

"We were disappointed to lose Brendan this time last year, and we know he'll be eager to make up for lost time when we get together in June," Jersey director of rugby Harvey Biljon said.

"He's a talented player, including both the attacking and defensive sides of the game, as well as his ability as a kicker, and will be a real asset to us once again next season."