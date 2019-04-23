Gareth Anscombe: Blues will select player against future side Ospreys

Gareth Anscombe is the son of former Auckland and Ulster coach Mark Anscombe

Guinness Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Ospreys Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 17:15 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru and updates on the BBC Sport website

Cardiff Blues head coach John Mulvihill says Gareth Anscombe will be involved against his future region Ospreys in Saturday's vital Judgement Day fixture in the Pro14.

Both Blues and Ospreys are fighting for a Champions Cup berth, with Anscombe's involvement of particular interest.

He has signed with Ospreys for next season, but Blues have no doubt he will be focused against his future side.

"He is one of our best 23 players and he will be taking part," he explained.

"He is 100% professional," Mulvihill added, insisting he did not find it a tough decision to select his influential outside-half.

"I think it was a pretty easy decision to make as a head coach, you want your best players playing. We have a few injuries in our backline, so it is pretty simple for me.

"He will finish off, the champion he has been for Cardiff Blues for the last number of seasons, I am sure he will want to finish off well and be remembered as that type of player for us."

Ospreys coach Allan Clarke says he was expecting Anscombe to feature against his future teammates.

"I would pick him yes," said Clarke.

"He is a quality player and person and has a lot integrity and I have no doubt he will come out and deliver his best. I am absolutely delighted he has decided to come to us."