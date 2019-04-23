Jonah Holmes: Leicester Tigers and Wales wing to have operation

Jonah Holmes has scored six tries for Leicester Tigers this season

Leicester Tigers and Wales wing Jonah Holmes has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a torn hamstring.

Holmes is due to have surgery and will miss Leicester's final three games as they fight to avoid relegation from the Premiership.

The 26-year-old, who joined the Welford Road club from Yorkshire Carnegie in 2017 and has two Wales caps, has scored six tries in 19 games this season.

"I'm gutted to not be able to play a part in the next three games," he said.

"But I have every bit of confidence in the lads to get the job done and finish this campaign on a high."

Leicester are 10th in the Premiership table, just eight points above bottom club Newcastle Falcons, and host Bristol Bears on Saturday.