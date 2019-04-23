Stan South: Harlequins lock leaving to join Coventry at the end of the season

Stan South (right) joined Quins from Whitgift School at the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

Harlequins lock Stan South will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season and join Championship side Coventry on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old has made 11 appearances this term and played for 40 minutes in Quins' European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Clermont on Saturday.

South has also represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.

"We want to thank Stan for everything he has given the club," Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.