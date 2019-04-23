Stan South: Harlequins lock leaving to join Coventry at the end of the season

Stan South (right)
Stan South (right) joined Quins from Whitgift School at the start of the 2014-15 campaign.

Harlequins lock Stan South will leave the Premiership club at the end of the season and join Championship side Coventry on a two-year contract.

The 22-year-old has made 11 appearances this term and played for 40 minutes in Quins' European Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Clermont on Saturday.

South has also represented England at under-18 and under-20 level.

"We want to thank Stan for everything he has given the club," Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you