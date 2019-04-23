Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett signs new one-year contract
Warriors Warriors hooker Niall Annett has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.
The 28-year-old has started six Premiership matches this season, including the past four.
Annett moved to Sixways from Ulster five years ago and has made 70 first-team appearances since then.
"I'm delighted to have signed for another year," the former Ireland Under-20 captain said. " I'm looking forward to seeing what unfolds."