Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett signs new one-year contract

Worcester Warriors Niall Annett
Niall Annett joined Worcester from Ulster

Warriors Warriors hooker Niall Annett has signed a new one-year contract with the Premiership club.

The 28-year-old has started six Premiership matches this season, including the past four.

Annett moved to Sixways from Ulster five years ago and has made 70 first-team appearances since then.

"I'm delighted to have signed for another year," the former Ireland Under-20 captain said. " I'm looking forward to seeing what unfolds."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you