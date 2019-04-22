Leicester Tigers: Noel Reid & Calum Green to join for start of 2019-20 season

Noel Reid has made 20 appearances for Leinster this season, including five in the Champions Cup

Leinster's Noel Reid and Newcastle's Calum Green will join Premiership club Leicester at the end of the season.

Reid, 28, who can play at centre or fly-half, won an international cap for Ireland against Argentina in 2014.

He said: "I'm very excited to be joining a club like Leicester, with its history and success in the game."

Green, 28, came through Leicester's academy and the lock has played 120 games during five seasons at Newcastle, the Premiership's bottom side.

"To have the opportunity to return was too good an opportunity to let go by," said Green.

"I know a lot of the players in the squad, coaches and staff and am excited to get back to Welford Road and be called a Tiger once again."

Leicester are 10th in the Premiership but almost safe from relegation - they are eight points ahead of bottom club Newcastle with three games left to play.