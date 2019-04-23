Ospreys expect Wales duo to stay Alun Wyn Jones and Nicky Smith to stay

Alun Wyn Jones and Nicky Smith have both been stalwarts for the Ospreys. Jones has been with the region since 2005, Smith since 2012.

Ospreys head coach Allen Clarke says he expects Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones and prop Nicky Smith to stay with the Welsh region.

Smith is out of contract at the end of the season while Jones' dual contract deal expires after the World Cup.

Ospreys have already signed Gareth Anscombe and expect Jones to stay on.

"I am hopeful, in fact I can't see him not being an Osprey," he told BBC Sport Wales. "He is a fantastic individual and an inspiration to the squad."

Smith has been linked with a move to Sale which would scupper his hopes of playing for Wales, while Cardiff Blues have publicly said they would like to sign the Wales loose-head prop.

"I know certain clubs have spoken about him (publicly) and we have chosen not to regarding his signing," said Clarke.

"I'm assured from him, our management team and our board that he will be with us the next season and the following season," Clarke added.

Clarke also stated he wants to retain Luke Price and Sam Davies who are out of contract at the end of the season.