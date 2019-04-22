Pick your combined Glasgow-Edinburgh XV

Can Hamish Watson help inspire Edinburgh to a third win over Glasgow this season?

Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 27 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Listen live on Radio Scotland & online; text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Pro14 play-off hopes are on the line as Glasgow Warriors host Edinburgh on Saturday.

The hosts need a victory to make sure of a home semi-final, while Edinburgh must win and hope that Benetton slip up to make the top three in Conference B.

Richard Cockerill's visitors are looking to complete a clean sweep against the Warriors this season after winning home and away in the festive double-header.

We want you to pick your best team from the two rivals.