World Rugby Sevens: England women lose to Canada in final

Holly Aitchison scored a try against Australia and kicked a conversion against France

England Women conceded a try after the full-time hooter had sounded as they lost 7-5 to Canada in the World Rugby Sevens Cup final in Japan.

Amy Wilson-Hardy put England 5-0 up, but Canada kept the ball alive for two minutes after full-time as Ghislaine Landry touched down then converted.

England beat Australia and France to reach their first final in 16 events dating back to April 2016.

USA beat France 36-12 in the bronze final in Kitakyushu.

England climb to seventh in the rankings.

The top four teams qualify automatically for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

England beat Australia 21-7 thanks to tries from Alex Matthews, Helena Rowland and Holly Aitchison.

Aitchison converted an Abigail Brown try to give England a 19-17 victory over France, after tries from Brown and Emma Uren.

For the first time in the World Rugby Sevens Cup's seven-year history, the semi-finals featured neither New Zealand nor Australia.

New Zealand remain ahead of Canada at the top of the rankings having won the first three events of 2018-19.

England, who trail fourth-placed Australia by 19 points, play a European qualifying event in Russia in July.