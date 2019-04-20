WRU National League results
19/20 April, 2019
Swalec Championship
Division 1 East
Division 1 East Central
Division 1 North
Division 1 West
Division 1 West Central
DIVISION TWO EAST
Pill Harriers 28 - 15 Newport HSOB
Senghenydd 24 - 16 Monmouth
Talywain 106 - 5 Abercarn
Ynysddu 13 - 31 Blackwood
DIVISION TWO EAST CENTRAL
Heol y Cyw 32 - 21 Aberdare
Llanishen 17 - 23 Abercynon
St Peters 26 - 7 Cilfynydd
Taffs Well 34 - 40 Barry
DIVISION TWO NORTH
Dolgellau 3 - 17 COBRA
Nant Conwy II 19 - 17 Rhyl
DIVISION TWO WEST CENTRAL
Morriston 23 -18 Builth Wells
Pencoed 8 - 10 Seven Sisters
Porthcawl P - P Cwmavon
Ystradgynlais 31 - 21 Nantymoel
DIVISION TWO WEST
Mumbles 25 - 20 Loughor
Pontarddulais 17 - 54 Carmarthen Athletic
Tumble 38 - 28 St Clears
DIVISION THREE EAST A
RTB Ebbw Vale 13 - 17 Abertysswg
Tredegar Ironsides 25 - 23 Fleur De Lys
Usk 20 - 18 Abergavenny
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Cowbridge 90 - 5 Cefn Coed
Fairwater 48 - 0 Pontyclun
Gwernyfed 26 - 36 Penarth
Penygraig 28 - 36 Treharris
Tylorstown 25 - 36 Old Illtydians
DIVISION THREE NORTH
Dinbych II 31 - 21 Pwllheli II
Holyhead 10 - 14 Menai Bridge
Mold II 3 - 92 Flint
Shotton Steel 73 - 19 Llangefni II
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Bryncoch 12 - 54 Bridgend Sports
Neath 59 - 26 Aberavon Green Stars
Tonmawr 24 - 36 Swansea Uplands
DIVISION THREE WEST A
Llangwm 31 - 41 Haverfordwest
Milford Haven 89 - 7 Llanybydder
Pembroke Dock Quins 5 - 26 Aberaeron
DIVISION THREE EAST B
Llanhilleth P - P Markham
New Panteg 66 - 6 Blackwood Stars
St Julians HSOB 38 - 31 New Tredegar
Whitehead 57 - 8 Hafodyrynys
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Canton 33 - 0 Wattstown
Llandaff North 5 - 62 Treherbert
Old Penarthians 24 - 15 Caerau Ely
St Albans 42 - 19 Ynysowen
Tonyrefail 31 - 28 Llantwit Major
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Banwen 18 - 36 Cwmllynfell
Bryncethin 87 - 7 Pontrhydyfen
Crynant 29 - 30 Cefn Cribbwr
Glyncorrwg 62 - 20 Alltwen
DIVISION THREE WEST B
Amman United 14 - 10 Bynea
Cefneithin 40 - 20 Llangadog
Lampeter Town 19 - 16 Trimsaran
New Dock Stars 19 - 35 Nantgaredig
DIVISION THREE EAST C
Newport Saracens 52 - 13 Rogerstone
Pontllanfraith 15 - 14 Crickhowell
DIVISION THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Brackla 65 - 19 Ferndale
Llandrindod Wells 21 - 29 Whitchurch
DIVISION THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 59 - 5 Fall Bay
Pantyffynnon 27 - 55 Pontardawe
Pontyate31 - 26 Ogmore Vale
DIVISION THREE EAST D
Abersychan 10 - 22 Tref y Clawdd
Bettws (Newport) P - P Cwmcarn United
Hollybush 61 - 0 Old Tyleryan