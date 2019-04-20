Saracens 32-16 Munster: Saracens power into Champions Cup final

By Becky Grey

BBC Sport

Michael Rhodes scores a try
Flanker Michael Rhodes scored Saracens' first try
European Champions Cup semi-final: Saracens v Munster
Saracens: (12) 32
Tries: Rhodes, B Vunipola; Pens: Farrell 6; Cons: Farrell 2
Munster: (9) 16
Try: Sweetnam; Pens: Bleyendaal 2, Murray; Con: Hanrahan

Billy Vunipola was booed again as he produced a man-of-the-match performance to help Saracens power past Munster into the Champions Cup final.

England forward Vunipola scored a late try to seal victory at the Ricoh Arena.

Vunipola was formally warned by English rugby bosses this week after defending Israel Folau's social media post in which he said "hell awaits" gay people.

Flanker Michael Rhodes also crossed for Sarries in Coventry, with wing Darren Sweetnam going over for Munster.

Owen Farrell kicked six penalties and converted both of the Sarries tries.

Mark McCall's side will face either Leinster or Toulouse, who meet on Sunday, in the final at Newcastle's St James' Park on 11 May.

More to follow.

