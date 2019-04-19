London Irish: Club secure Championship title and promotion with win at Richmond

Fijian back row Albert Tuisue scored the first of London Irish's tries to beat Richmond

London Irish have been promoted back to the Premiership after beating Championship strugglers Richmond 46-7.

The Exiles won their 19th game of the league campaign to book their top flight place with a game to spare.

First-half tries from Albert Tuisue, Bryce Campbell and a brace from winger Ben Loader secured a bonus point.

Former Sale flanker TJ Ioane then crossed for two more tries after the break along with captain Josh McNally and full-back Alivereti Veitokani.

Victory ensured second-placed Ealing Trailfinders, who they face next Saturday, cannot overhaul their tally of 94 points.

Irish' second promotion in the past three years also means they will enjoy Premiership rugby in their final season playing home matches at Reading's Madejski Stadium.

The club will move to Brentford's new Community Stadium when it is expected to open in August 2020.