Ulster Pro14 quarter-final set for 4 May

Ulster Connacht
Connacht have won both meetings between the provinces so far this season

Ulster will host Connacht in their Pro14 quarter-final on Saturday 4 May.

The provinces will kick-off at Kingspan Stadium at 17:35 BST with a place in the last four of the competition up for grabs.

Earlier this season Connacht claimed their first win in Belfast for 58 years with a 22-15 victory in October.

With one round of fixtures remaining Ulster are guaranteed to finish second in Conference B while Connacht have secured third spot in Conference A.

All four Irish provinces have secured their places in the knock-out stages of this season's competition.

Leinster will go straight into the semi-finals having topped Ulster's conference while Munster could still leapfrog Glasgow to take first in Conference A.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you