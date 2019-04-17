Bryce Heem: Worcester winger suspended for four weeks for tip tackle

Bryce Heem has scored seven Premiership tries for Worcester this season

Worcester Warriors winger Bryce Heem will miss the rest of the season after being suspended for a tip tackle on Sale's Paolo Odogwu.

Heem, 30, has been banned for four weeks after contesting the charge at an RFU disciplinary panel hearing.

He was sin-binned for the tackle in the second half of Warriors' 39-17 Premiership win against Sale.

Sale centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has been banned for a week for striking scrum-half Francois Hougaard.

The ban handed to Heem means he has effectively played his last match for Worcester after revealing in February he would not be renewing his contract at Sixways.

He is tipped to join Top 14 club Toulon in the summer.

Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Francois Hougaard during the Premiership meeting at Sixways

South African Van Rensburg, 24, admitted making contact with Hougaard's throat during the first half of the match against Warriors.

His one-week ban means he will be unavailable for Sale's European Challenge Cup semi-final against La Rochelle on Saturday.