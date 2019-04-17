Worcester Warriors: Jonny Arr to leave club at end of season after 23 years
Worcester Warriors scrum-half Jonny Arr is to leave at the end of the season after 23 years with the club.
The 30-year-old has made 217 senior appearances since graduating from the club's academy in 2007.
Arr, who has played six Premiership games this season, is yet to make a decision on his next move.
"I am keen to keep playing rugby," he said. "I feel like I have put a few tough years injury-wise behind me and I am eager to continue my rugby journey."