European Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse

Sexton's last game was Ireland's Six Nations defeat by Wales in Cardiff

European Champions Cup semi-final Venue: Aviva Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 April Kick-off: 15:15 BST Coverage: Full commentary on BBC local radio and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Fly-half Johnny Sexton returns to face Toulouse in the semi-final of Leinster's Champions Cup defence.

The 33-year-old, who has had a quad injury, has not played for his province since the end of the Six Nations.

Prop Tadhg Furlong is fit after limping out of the defeat by Glasgow, while Jack Conan starts at number eight.

Toulouse have selected Antoine Dupont, more usually deployed at scrum-half, at fly-half, while Scotland international Richie Gray starts in the second row.

More to follow.

Leinster: Kearney; Larmour, Ringrose, Henshaw, Lowe; Sexton, McGrath, Healy, Cronin, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, Ruddock, O'Brien Conan.

Replacements: Tracy, E Byrne, Bent, Fardy, Deegan, O'Sullivan, R Byrne, O'Loughlin

Toulouse: Ramos, Huget, Guitoune, Ahki, Kolbe; Dupont, Bezy; Castets, Mauvaka, Faumuina, Arnold, Gray, Elstadt, Tekori, Kaino.

Replacements: Marchand, Baille, Van Dyk, Tolofua, Faasalele, Cros, Ntamack, Medard