Premier 15s: Harlequins Ladies beat Loughborough Lightning to reach final

Harlequins Ladies were beaten by Saracens Women in last year's Premier 15s final

Harlequins Ladies beat Loughborough Lightning 26-10 to set up a rematch of last season's Premier 15s final against Saracens Women.

Scotland international Jade Konkel's first half-double gave Quins an early lead in front of a home crowd of 1,265.

Second-half scores from Vickii Cornborough and Leanne Riley sealed victory for Quins, who lost last year's final to Saracens 24-20.

The final is at Northampton's Franklins Gardens on 27 March.