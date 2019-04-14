Premier 15s: Harlequins Ladies beat Loughborough Lightning to reach final

Harlequins huddle after their victory
Harlequins Ladies were beaten by Saracens Women in last year's Premier 15s final

Harlequins Ladies beat Loughborough Lightning 26-10 to set up a rematch of last season's Premier 15s final against Saracens Women.

Scotland international Jade Konkel's first half-double gave Quins an early lead in front of a home crowd of 1,265.

Second-half scores from Vickii Cornborough and Leanne Riley sealed victory for Quins, who lost last year's final to Saracens 24-20.

The final is at Northampton's Franklins Gardens on 27 March.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you