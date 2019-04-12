Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff Blues (Sat)

Aki will form a midfield partnership with Tom Farrell

Guinness Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff Blues Venue: Sportsground, Galway Date: Sat, 13 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Wales & Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app

Connacht head coach Andy Friend has made two changes for Saturday's crucial Pro14 match at home to Cardiff Blues.

Centre Bundee Aki returns at centre for Peter Robb while Paul Boyle replaces flanker Eoin McKeon.

There are three changes for Blues, with wing Jason Harries, hooker Ethan Lewis and lock George Earle starting.

A win for the Irish province would guarantee a Pro14 play-off spot, while the Welsh side know they need a victory to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Gareth Anscombe captains Cardiff for the trip to Galway, with Aled Summerhill, Kristian Dacey and Shane Lewis-Hughes dropping out of the team that lost in Munster last weekend.

"This is a grand final for us and if we don't get the result that we want we will be looking to a fourth-placed play-off," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"The club has never played in the final series so that's our burning desire.

"The boys have approached this game and trained during the week as if it is a final. It's knockout competition now and we are looking forward to the challenge.

"Connacht are a quality outfit, who have come into a bit of form, and we have known for some time it would come down to this game and Judgement Day. It is great for the competition and we are determined to stay in the fight by winning in Connacht."

Gareth Anscombe has been given a deadline of next week to decide if he wants to stay with Blues

The third-placed hosts, who would also ensure qualification for next season's European Champions Cup with a home win, are four points ahead of Blues in fourth.

Connacht will have Tom Farrell in midfield with Aki after he had been withdrawn early as a precaution in last weekend's win over Zebre.

"The stakes are really high but our destiny remains in our own hands," said Connacht head coach Andy Fried.

"We must make sure we are nice and direct, that we control the football when we have it, and when we don't, we don't give them easy yardage."

Both teams will have an eye on Friday's encounter in Port Elizabeth where play-off rivals Ospreys face Southern Kings.

Ospreys could put pressure on play-off rivals Blues and Connacht if they win well against the poorest-performing South African team.

The Swansea-based team go into Friday's game three points behind Blues and seven adrift of Connacht in the penultimate round of the regular season.

If Ospreys achieve their aim, Blues' Saturday encounter at Connacht will take on even greater significance.

Blues' Conference A campaign will end against Ospreys on Welsh rugby's Saturday, 27 April 'Judgment Day' at Principality Stadium - a game that could determine the fate of each.

The play-offs for the Pro14 title involve the top three teams in each conference, who automatically qualify for the 2019-20 Heineken Champions Cup.

The teams finishing fourth in Conference A and Conference B will have one more chance to qualify for Europe's top flight next season, via a play-off.

Connacht: O'Halloran; Leader, Farrell; Aki, Carty, Blade; Buckley, Heffernan, Robertson-McCoy; Dillane, Thornbury; Boyle, Fainga'a, Butler (capt.).

Replacements: Delahunt, Burke, Carey, Cannon, Copeland, Marmion, Daly, Kelleher.

Cardiff Blues: Morgan; Lane, Lee-Lo, Halaholo, Harries; Anscombe (capt.), Williams; Gill, E Lewis, D Lewis, Earle, Thornton, Turnbull, Robinson, Davies.

Replacements: Belcher, Carre, Arhip, Lewis-Hughes, Botham, Williams, Evans, Smith.

Referee: Mike Adamson (SRU)

Assistant referees: George Clancy (IRFU), (SRU)

TMO: Ken Henley-Willis (IRFU)

