Rob Evans: Injured Wales prop to miss rest of Scarlets' season

Rob Evans
Rob Evans suffered a different injury - to his elbow, rather than shoulder - during last month's loss to Cardiff Blues

Wales prop Rob Evans will miss the rest of the Scarlets' season after having surgery on an injured shoulder.

Evans, who was a part of Wales' Six Nations Grand Slam-winning squad, will miss Saturday's Pro14 match against Zebre, the Judgement Day game with Dragons and any potential play-offs.

Scarlets have not set a specific timescale for the 26-year-old's return.

But it is thought Evans will be fit in plenty of time for the World Cup and Wales' summer training camps.

