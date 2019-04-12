Wales Women: Johnes and Smyth in emerging squad to take on England

Lauren Smyth is the cousin of Wales full-back Liam Williams

International newcomers Manon Johnes and Lauren Smyth are among 34 young players selected for Wales Women's emerging squad.

They will play their England Under-18 counterparts at the Principality Stadium on 30 April as head coach Rowland Phillips looks to spot talent.

His coaching team will be joined by Wales number eight Sioned Harries and Dragons Ladies coach Jamie Solace.

"Everything we do involves planning for the future," Phillips explained.

Johnes and Smyth, both 18, were involved in the programme last year and impressed in the autumn internationals and 2019 Six Nations campaign.

"We will be looking to see if any of these players can step up and be part of our Wales squad as we build towards the 2021 Rugby World Cup," said Phillips.

"There is plenty of female talent in Wales, we saw that with the under-18s programme which helped prepare the players for a higher intensity of training and playing.

"It will be another step up for them to play an England squad and that can only be a good thing."

Forwards: Amie Turner, Bryonie King, Catrin Jones, Ffion Owen, Madi Johns, Manon Johnes (Cardiff Blues), Chloe Fletcher, Ellie Morgan, Gwenllian Jenkins, Hatty Davies, Molly James (Scarlets), Jade Thomas, Jaya White, Melissa Gnojek (Ospreys), Mali Quaeck, Molly Kelly, Victoria Redman (RGC).

Backs: Beth Huntley, Megan Davies, Megan Webb (Cardiff Blues), Catherine Richards, Chelsea Jones, Hannah Powell, Tygan Pinch (Dragons), Caitlin Lewis, Celyn Lazenby, Darcy Thomas, Ellie Tromans, Mabli Davies, Rosie Davies (Scarlets), Anwen Owen, Lauren Smyth, Niamh Terry (Ospreys), Mali Jones (RGC).