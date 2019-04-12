France will not appoint foreign rugby coach after clubs referendum

The decision on the nationality of a new coach was put to French amateur rugby clubs in a vote

The next head coach of France will not be Warren Gatland - or any other overseas coach.

It comes after a referendum of the country's amateur rugby clubs ruled out a non-Frenchman taking charge.

More than half the clubs - 59% - said they would not support the appointment of a foreigner to replace Jacques Brunel after the 2019 World Cup.

The president of the French Federation Bernard Laporte has promised to respect the result.

"I welcome this democratic expression and of course I will respect that choice," Laporte said.

Sir Clive Woodward and John Mitchell were also thought to be on the FFR's shortlist along with Gatland, while another New Zealander - Montpellier boss Vern Cotter - was also expected to be a contender.

Gatland is leaving his role as Wales coach after 12 years following the World Cup in Japan and continues to be a leading candidate to replace Eddie Jones as England boss.