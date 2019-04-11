Dan Robson: Wasps and England scrum-half out for three months

Dan Robson scored one of England's eight tries in their Six Nations thrashing of Italy in March

Wasps scrum-half Dan Robson is set to be out for three months but may be fit for England's World Cup preparations.

At a news conference on Thursday, director of rugby Dai Young said 27-year-old Robson had "developed a deep vein thrombosis".

Wasps are eighth in the Premiership after 18 matches, seven points off the play-offs.

England's next match is against Wales on 11 August, with the World Cup in Japan starting on 20 September.

"Dan is currently undergoing treatment which is expected to conclude following three months, after which he will be available to return to full training," said Young.

"This means he will not be available for selection for Wasps for the remainder of the season. However, it should enable him to be available for selection for the World Cup preparations."

Robson made his international debut when he came on for the final 11 minutes of England's 44-8 Six Nations win over France in February and then scored a try in the 57-14 victory over Italy in March.