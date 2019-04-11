Ashton Hewitt: Injured wing to stay at Dragons until 2021

Ashton Hewitt made his Dragons debut in the Anglo-Welsh Cup in November, 2013

Wing Ashton Hewitt has signed a contract to keep him at Dragons until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The 24-year-old has scored 21 tries in 72 appearances since 2013, but has not played this season because of a shoulder injury.

His progress in 2017-18 was also disrupted by concussion.

But Newport-born Hewitt will stay at Rodney Parade for next season's Pro14 and European Challenge Cup campaigns.

Dragons interim head coach Ceri Jones said Hewitt's return to playing next season "will be like having a new signing".

"Ashton has been extremely unfortunate with injury over the last 12 months, but he has worked extremely hard and diligently with his rehabilitation and we will see him back to his best next season," said Jones.

"He is a player who can create opportunities out of nothing and is a clinical finisher.

"Ashton is also a leader for us, both on and off the field, who has the respect of the entire dressing room."

Concussion prevented Hewitt making a bid for a cap after Wales called him up for the 2017 Six Nations.

Shoulder surgery in 2018 ruled Hewitt out of Wales' summer tour that included wins over South Africa and Argentina.

Dragons are the worst-performing Welsh region this season, a role they have regularly played, and sit second-bottom of Pro14 Conference B with two rounds left.

Hewitt said: "I know the potential here and now it is about turning a corner and making good on that potential.

"I've missed quite a bit of rugby, but that can happen in sport and you have to stay positive and look forward."

Centre Adam Warren and forwards Lewis Evans and Matthew Screech have previously pledged their futures to Dragons.

But Wales back Hallam Amos is moving to Cardiff Blues.

