Rhys Carre: Cardiff Blues prop's Saracens move 'disappoints' John Mulvihill

Cardiff Blues coach John Mulvihill says he is disappointed by prop Rhys Carre's decision to join Saracens despite being offered more money to stay.

It is thought the Blues were willing to pay the highly-rated 21-year-old twice as much as the English champions.

But ex-Wales Under-20s international loose-head Carre stuck with his decision to leave, which Mulvihill believes he might come to regret.

"It could be a big blow to him and his pathway," said the Australian.

"He has had some really good development through all the under-age pathways and you have got people who are here for him and to make him better.

"When we did finally sit down and talk with him it was substantially a bigger offer than he received from Saracens.

"So that was probably the disappointing thing that it's not about money. He just felt his development would be a lot quicker in leaving.

"Sometimes in development the best place is right in front of your face, but he could not see it. Sometimes people make decisions and we move on."

Wales talks with Pivac

Wales' selection policy means that international players can only continue to represent the senior national side while playing for a club outside Wales if they have won 60 caps.

But a loophole means Carre could play for Wales even after joining Saracens because he has not yet made an appearance for the senior international side.

He has represented Wales Under-20s, but also qualifies for England and Ireland.

Although he is not yet in the frame for a senior call-up, Carre has met future Wales Wayne Pivac coach to discuss his international prospects.

"I know he has spoken to Wayne and the current Wales coaches, but that could have possibly come too late," said Mulvihill.

"I still believe his best way forward would have been to stay and he would be in the Wales set-up in the next 12-14 months.

"But sometimes young players make decisions and he has to back decisions. It just opens the door for people to come into our programme."

Uncertain times

It has been an uncertain time for players at Wales' regions, with all four sides in discussions with the Welsh Rugby Union about restructuring the professional game as part of a process dubbed 'Project Reset'.

Asked if that may have contributed to Carre's decision to move to England, Mulvihill said: "Project Reset has had an effect in some areas and others have been seamless.

"Some of the boys who had initial offers and were not quite happy with them for all the clubs and we had to wait three or four months.

"When you have that window, people come in and have a look and that is what has happened with Rhys.

"I don't think the Union thought there were loopholes, but sometimes when you put rules in place people just work to get around them.

"I don't know how tight it [selection policy] needs to be - 60 is 60. If you are a younger kid and you are playing well and you have not represented your country before, there should also be an avenue for Wales to say we are going to offer you this.

"Then through that we would be encouraging these guys to come back and ply their trade here."

