Pro14: Munster make 11 changes for Benetton game as Academy pair start

Shane Daly will on the wing for Munster as Keith Earls and Andrew Conway are both rested for the trip to Italy

Pro14: Benetton v Munster Venue: Stadio Monigo, Treviso Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:00 BST

Munster have made 11 changes for Friday's Pro14 game against Benetton in Italy with Academy pair Shane Daly and Gavin Coombes handed starts.

Ireland players Conor Murray, Peter O'Mahony, Chris Farrell, Dave Kilcoyne and John Ryan are among those rested.

Mike Haley, Darren Sweetnam, Billy Holland and Chris Cloete are retained from the thumping win over Cardiff.

Munster are guaranteed a play-offs spot but can still top Conference A as they are only three points behind Glasgow.

The two conference winners will secure home semi-finals with Munster already guaranteed at least a home quarter-final as they cannot be caught for second place in Conference A with only two rounds of fixtures remaining.

Munster's big guns will be expected to return for the European Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens on 20 April.

Johann van Graan does include Ireland internationals Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland and Jack O'Donoghue for Friday's contest.

Benetton also sit in a play-off position heading into this weekend's game.

The Italian club are in third spot in Conference B - two points behind second-placed Ulster and one ahead of Edinburgh, who face the Irish province in a crunch game at Murrayfield on Friday night.

After battling to a draw against an admittedly under-strength Leinster in Dublin, Benetton make only enforced change with Tommaso Benvenuti replacing injured centre Luca Morisi.

In the final series of games on 27 April, Munster will host Connacht with Benetton facing their fellow Italians and Conference A bottom team Zebre.

Benetton: Hayward; Tavuyara, Benvenuti, Zanon, Ioane; Allan, Duvenage; Quaglio, Bigi, Riccioni, Herbst, Ruzza, Negri, Steyn, Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Ferrari, Lazzaroni, Pettinelli, Tebaldi, Rizzi, Iannone.

Munster: Haley; Sweetnam, Arnold, Goggin, Daly; Hanrahan, Mathewson; Loughman, Marshall, Archer, Wycherley, Holland (capt), O'Donoghue, Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: O'Byrne, O'Connor, Parker, O'Shea, O'Callaghan, Cronin, Johnston, McHenry.

Referee: B Whitehouse (Wales)