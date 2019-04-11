City of Derry 'outraged' by postponement of Ulster Women's Junior Cup Final

Ulster say they will "endeavour" to re-arrange the game for Kingspan Stadium

City of Derry Rugby Club have been left "outraged" by the postponement of Saturday's Ulster Women's Junior Cup Final against Malone.

The scheduled Kingspan Stadium game will not take place as Malone are involved in an All-Ireland League play-off on Sunday.

The Londonderry club were informed of the postponement on Wednesday night.

Responding, Ulster Rugby said that IRFU fixtures "have priority" in instances of scheduling clashes.

In a statement, City of Derry club said players and supporters "made significant sacrifices to be available" for the Saturday game.

They said: "These were such as children confirmations having to be re-arranged, flights from England booked, hotel accommodation paid for in advance, buses booked, shifts changed, child-minding organised, all to ensure maximum participation.

"It is vital for the reputation of Ulster Rugby that they put steps in place to safeguard against any future oversights that will negatively impact on female rugby in Ulster."

In their response Ulster Rugby said: "The IRFU Ulster Branch Competitions Management Committee will work with both participating clubs to identify a mutually agreeable date to play the postponed final as soon as possible, while endeavouring to play the game at Kingspan Stadium."

However, City of Derry contend that the fixture clash should have been avoided given as they insist the date for the All-Ireland League play-off was forwarded to all clubs "at the beginning of the season".

"Malone to their credit, have won the Ulster League and deserve wholeheartedly to be representing the Ulster League by playing All-Ireland Rugby and City of Derry RFC wish them every success.

"However, this does not quash the outrage currently being experienced at City of Derry RFC."