James Davies frustrated by injury-hit season, but 'perspective is massive'

James Davies won a rugby sevens Olympic silver medal in Rio in 2016

Scarlets flanker James Davies knows the highs of professional rugby all too well.

In the space of three years he became an Olympic medallist, a Pro12 champion and earned a long-awaited first Wales cap.

But "cubby boi" has had little to celebrate this season with injury finally catching up with the player known for putting his body on the line.

Having played just eight games for Scarlets since September, he's watched his side endure a turbulent campaign.

They crashed out of Europe winless and are at risk of failing to make the play-offs and qualifying for next season's Champions Cup.

At the same time he has slipped down the international pecking order as Wales enjoy a best ever run of a wins, including an Autumn Test clean sweep and a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Roll back 12 months and the open-side was in sparkling form, with Scarlets in the Champions Cup semi-final and on course to defend their league title.

They went on to lose both to an all-conquering Leinster side, but Davies was rewarded with selection for Wales' 2018 summer tour.

He added to the cap he won against Italy earlier in the year by playing both Argentina Tests and scoring his first international try.

James Davies shone in both attack and defence against Argentina

Gaining perspective

Impressive displays would add to Warren Gatland's back row selection headache for this year's World Cup, but early into the new Pro14 season Davies ruptured his PCL [posterior cruciate ligament], and more recently picked up an oblique injury.

"I'm just frustrated really. It's been one of those years when I haven't been able to get a good run of games," Davies said.

"You can look at it as if it's the end of the world, but perspective is massive.

"You've got people going out there fighting for our country, people getting diagnosed with serious illnesses, then when you think you've hurt a joint in your body and all you're doing is missing a few games, it puts it all into perspective.

"At the end of the day it's just what it is. The contacts are so horrific at the minute with the size of the boys, you're going out there knowing at any time you could be in the hospital under the knife, it's just part and parcel of the sport now."

James Davies has yet to play for Wales alongside his brother Jonathan

Better chance under Pivac?

With Justin Tipuric, Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty's Grand Slam heroics, the emergence of Aaron Wainwright and Thomas Young and Ellis Jenkins and Aaron Shingler's hopeful return to fitness, Davies has a tough task in staking a claim for the World Cup squad.

"I don't really think about it too much. I'm just concerned with getting a few games under my belt and getting fit," he said.

"I just want to play. I enjoy being out there in the week... but the fun part for me is being out there on Saturday with the boys."

Even if he doesn't go to Japan in September, Davies' international ambitions only look to be boosted when Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac takes over the reins from Gatland after the tournament.

"He (Pivac) game me my chance, if it wasn't for him I may not have had a chance," said Davies.

"He's been huge. I think my personality suits the way he likes to coach and manage players. It's been a good fit for me I guess.

"I don't know about a better chance [of playing for Wales], but Wayne will have a better idea of what I'm like in the environment compared to what maybe Gatland had thought I would have been like.

"If he likes it he has that perspective that Gatland I guess didn't, so I suppose maybe, but I'm not even thinking that far down the line as I can't get three games together at the minute.

"I'm just trying to nurse my body into playing condition."