Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster (Fri)

Ulster defeated Edinburgh 30-29 when the sides met in Belfast in September

Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster Venue: Murrayfield Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Ulster MW and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Lock Iain Henderson has returned to fitness and will captain Ulster in their crucial Pro14 encounter with play-off chasing Edinburgh on Friday.

With Michael Lowry out, Jacob Stockdale is set to start at full-back with Robert Baloucoune restored to the wing.

Magnus Bradbury is preferred to John Barclay in Edinburgh's back row while Ross Ford could make his final home appearance from the bench.

Edinburgh sit fourth in Conference B, three points behind Ulster.

A bonus-point win would secure Ulster's play-off berth, and would guarantee a home quarter-final for the Irish province if Benetton were to lose to Munster at the Thomond Park.

Any sort of victory for Edinburgh will move them into the play-off places with just one regular season fixture remaining.

Ford hoping to sign off in style

Edinburgh struck a near-fatal blow to Scarlets' play-off hopes last week by overturning a 12 point half-time deficit in Llanelli to secure a vital victory.

Having made just two changes from the side that fell short against Munster in the Champions Cup a week earlier, head coach Richard Cockerill again maintains largely the same side with Bradbury replacing fellow Scotland international Barclay in the only change.

Earlier this week it was announced that hooker Ford, Scotland's most-capped played with 110 international appearances, would be one of seven players to leave Edinburgh at the end of the season.

The British and Irish Lion is again deputising for Stuart McInally but will no doubt hope to play his part as Edinburgh seek to reach the Pro14 quarter-finals for the second consecutive campaign.

Stockdale wears 15 in youthful back three

Academy graduate Lowry has impressed in his first season with the senior side and has featured prominently at full-back in recent weeks with Louis Ludik ruled out through injury.

However Lowry's injury, sustained in last week's defeat by Glasgow, means Stockdale moves from his usual space on the wing and will, at 23 years old, provide the most experience in a back three alongside Baloucoune (21) and Rob Lyttle (22).

The province are bolstered by the return of Henderson who missed the trip to Scotstoun, while Nick Timoney takes over from Sean Reidy in the other change to the pack.

With Leinster assured of top spot in Conference B, Ulster and Edinburgh look to be in a three-way tussle for the two remaining play-off spots along with Benetton, although Scarlets are not yet out of the equation.

With derbies to look forward to on the final day of the season, head coaches from both sides have described the Murrayfield meeting as a game with "knockout" permutations.

Edinburgh: Graham; Hoyland, Bennett, Scott, van der Merwe; van der Walt, Pyrgos; Schoeman, McInally (capt), WP Nel, Toolis, Gilchrist, Bradbury, Watson, Mata.

Replacements: Ford, Dell, Berghan, Hunter-Hill, Barclay, Shiel, Hickey, G Taylor.

Ulster: J Stockdale, R Baloucoune, L Marshall, S McCloskey, R Lyttle; B Burns, J Cooney; E O'Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore, I Henderson (capt), K Treadwell, N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, R Kane, A O'Connor, S Reidy, D Shanahan, P Nelson, A Kernohan.