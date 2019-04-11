Sam Matavesi: Toulouse sign Cornish Pirates hooker on loan until end of season

Sam Matavesi started in Fiji's first ever win over France in November 2018

Sam Matavesi has joined French Top 14 leaders and Champions Cup semi-finalists Toulouse on loan from Championship side Cornish Pirates.

The Fiji hooker, 27, is contracted to Pirates for the next two seasons and is expected to return in the summer.

Four-times winners Toulouse play holders Leinster in the Champions Cup last four on 21 April.

Pirates co-coach Alan Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall that "his opportunity outweighed our needs at this time".

Paver added: "At this end of the season, everybody is looking for quality players to come in and fill holes that potentially they've got injuries in.

"It's not uncommon for us to get calls about our squad members because they're quality players with lots of rugby under their belts.

"It was brought to our attention via his agent that this opportunity was there. We felt at that point, even though we're down to one hooker, that his opportunity outweighed our needs at this time.

"We allowed Sam the freedom to experience that for a couple of months, with a view to bringing him back."

Matavesi, who has five caps for Fiji, has been with the Pirates since December 2017.