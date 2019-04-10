Pro14: Iain Henderson may return for Ulster's 'huge' Edinburgh contest

Dan McFarland says Ulster are now effectively already playing "knockout rugby"

Pro14: Edinburgh v Ulster Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Friday, 12 April Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW and BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport website

Ulster may welcome back Iain Henderson for a Pro14 contest away to Edinburgh on Friday which coach Dan McFarland describes as a "knockout game".

An Edinburgh win and Benetton success over Munster would probably see Ulster drop out of the Conference B play-off spots with one round of fixtures left.

Edinburgh go into the game three points behind Ulster and one behind Benetton.

"This game is huge when you look at the situation Edinburgh and we are in," McFarland told BBC Sport NI.

The Ulster coach also points out Scarlets are not out of contention as they sit six points behind Edinburgh but with closing fixtures against Zebre and Dragons, the two clubs who occupy bottom spots in the Conference tables.

"The Scarlets and Treviso are probably going to take maximum points from their last two games. So this [the Murrayfield game] is must-win for both teams.

"Effectively now, it's knockout rugby. If we win, we survive.

"We could go from earning a home quarter-final [by finishing second in Conference B] to finishing fifth in the league. Everyone is aware of that. We knew that last week as well. So it really is heads down now and understanding the situation."

Dan McFarland says Richard Cockerill's Edinburgh side have a "tremendous set-piece"

Edinburgh 'well-coached' by Cockerill

Lock Henderson and back row Nick Timoney are both in contention again after missing last weekend's jolting 30-7 defeat by Glasgow.

With Will Addison ruled out for the rest of season following back surgery and Rory Best also still unavailable, Michael Lowry and Darren Cave are Ulster fitness doubts after picking up unspecified knocks at Scotstoun.

"We started well [in Glasgow] but then through a little bit of poor play, we got on the back foot and Glasgow came out at 12-7 cock-a-hoop and really then, we were under a little bit of pressure," added McFarland.

"Six days after a big [European] quarter-final it was tough but we still should have been better."

McFarland, who celebrated his 47th birthday on Wednesday, is not expecting things to get significantly easier at Murrayfield as they face Richard Cockerill's well-drilled outfit.

"Edinburgh have a tremendous set-piece. They're well-coached. Obviously any side Richard Cockerill coaches is going to have a strong set-piece.

"They are a physical team and their defence has been excellent. Calum MacRae is a really good defence coach."