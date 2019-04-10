Israel Folau: Rugby Australia calls further anti-gay posts 'unacceptable'

Israel Folau has made 73 appearances Australia

Rugby Australia has described an Israel Folau social media post, in which the full-back says "hell awaits" gay people, as "unacceptable".

Folau, 30, escaped punishment for similar comments last year, with the governing body saying it accepted - but did not support - his "position".

On Wednesday, he posted on Instagram that "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" should "repent" because "only Jesus saves", and made similar remarks on Twitter.

He sent a tweet criticising the Tasmanian parliament, which has become the first Australian state to make it legally optional to list gender on birth certificates.

In a statement, Rugby Australia said the post "does not represent the values of the sport and is disrespectful to members of the rugby community", adding that its integrity unit had been "engaged on the matter".

Folau's posts were made exactly one year after he met rugby chiefs to limit his use of social media.

He was widely criticised for his anti-gay posts in April 2018 and was also involved in a disagreement with the national team in 2017 after saying that he was opposed to same-sex marriage.

Folau signed a four-year deal with Super Rugby side Waratahs in March.