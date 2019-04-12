Pro14: Cheetahs v Dragons (Sat)

Cheetahs beat Dragons 29-17 when the sides last met in March 2018

Guinness Pro14: Cheetahs v Dragons Venue: Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 18:35 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Wales international hooker Elliot Dee will captain the Dragons on his return against the Cheetahs on Saturday.

The 25-year-old is one of four changes made by Ceri Jones from the side that drew with Southern Kings last weekend.

Richard Hibbard misses out through injury while prop Ryan Bevington makes his first start since December.

JP du Preez and Tian Meyer replace Sintu Manjezi and William Small-Smith in the only two changes to the Cheetah's side.

Oupa Mohoje (knee), Aidon Davis (broken leg), Junior Pokomela (back), Schalk van der Merwe (groin) and Justin Basson (knee) are all still missing for the South African side while Nico Lee and Ox Nche are suspended.

The only change to the Dragons back line sees Jordan Williams come in at full-back, moving former South Africa international Zane Kirchner to the wing.

"We've had a really good week of preparation in Cape Town and now look to take that momentum into the weekend's game," said Dragons coach Jones.

"We know the Cheetahs are a dangerous team and are similar to the Kings in many ways. They like a fast offloading game and will want to keep the ball in play. Their pack of forwards are also a threat that we must match.

"It's vital we now look to perform in the final game in Bloemfontein and secure that away win we all want."

Cheetahs: Malcolm Jaer; Tian Meyer, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Dries Swanepoel, Rabz Maxwane; Tian Schoeman, Shaun Venter; Charles Marais, Jospeh Dweba, Luan de Bruin, Walt Steenkamp, JP du Preez, Gerhard Olivier, Abongile Nonkontwana, Henco Venter

Replacements: Marnus van der Merwe, Aranos Coetzee, Reinach Venter, Sintu Manjezi, Jasper Wiese, Rudy Paige, Louis Fouche, Darron Adonis

Dragons: J Williams; Kirchner, Warren, Dixon, Amos; Lewis, R Williams; Bevington, Dee (c), Brown, Screech, Evans, Wainwright, Basham, Moriarty

Replacements: Lawrence, Harris, Fairbrother, M Williams, Taylor, Knoyle, Tovey, Talbot-Davies

Referee: Sean Gallagher (IRFU)

Touch judges: John Lacey (IRFU), Griffin Colby (SARU)

TMO: Johan Greeff (SARU)