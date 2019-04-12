Pro14: Scarlets v Zebre (Saturday)

Scarlets' defeat by Edinburgh left them struggling to qualify for the Pro14 play-offs

Guinness Pro14: Scarlets v Zebre Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Match report on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app.

Scarlets have made three starting changes for Saturday's must win Pro14 game against Zebre at Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets need bonus points from the final two rounds and other results to go their way to have a chance of making the play-offs and qualifying for next season's Champions Cup.

Wyn Evans comes in for fellow Wales prop Rob Evans while Josh Macloed replaces James Davies in the back row.

Ioan Nicholas takes Steff Evans' place on the wing.

Rob Evans' season is over after having surgery on his injured shoulder, while Davies picked up an oblique injury in last weekend's loss against Edinburgh.

Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell is recalled to the match-day 23 after being dropped for poor form. He is joined on the bench by a fit-again Ed Kennedy and Phil Price.

Scarlets are fifth in Conference B, while Zebre sit bottom of Conference A with two matches of the regular season remaining.

"Our focus is on 10 points from our last two games, it is as simple as that," said Scarlets head coach Wayne Pivac.

"This is our final home game of the season and we want to deliver an 80-minute performance we can all be proud of. We want to finish with a bang."

Scarlets: Leigh Halfpenny; Johnny McNicholl, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Ioan Nicholas; Dan Jones, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens (capt), Samson Lee, Lewis Rawlins, Steve Cummins, Will Boyde, Josh Macleod, Uzair Cassiem.

Replacements: Marc Jones, Phil Price, Werner Kruger, Josh Helps, Ed Kennedy, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Patchell, Kieron Fonotia.

Zebre: TBC

Replacements: TBC

Referee: Keith Allen (SRU)

Assistant referees: Dan Jones (WRU), Graeme Ormiston (SRU)

TMO: Neil Patterson (SRU)