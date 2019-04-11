Pro14: Southern Kings v Ospreys (Fri)

Ma'afu Fia plays for Tonga

Guinness Pro14: Southern Kings v Ospreys Venue: Madibaz Stadium, Port Elizabeth Date: Fri, 12 April Kick-off: 18:35 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Radio Wales, the BBC Sport website and app

Ospreys have made one change for the second leg of their visit to South Africa with prop Ma'afu Fia replacing Tom Botha against Southern Kings.

Allen Clarke's side need to win to keep maintain their Pro14 and Heineken Champions Cup hopes and put pressure on rivals Cardiff Blues and Connacht.

Ospreys picked up a bonus point in a 31-14 win over Cheetahs last weekend.

"Our performances in the last two games mean we still have everything to play for," said Ospreys head coach Clarke.

Ospreys go into Friday's game three points behind Blues and seven adrift of Connacht in the penultimate round of the regular season, with Blues facing Connacht this weekend.

Ospreys' Conference A campaign will end against Cardiff Blues on Welsh rugby's Judgment Day at Principality Stadium on Saturday, 27 April - a game that could determine the fate of each side.

Connacht sit in third, an automatic play-off spot, with Blues four points behind them.

The play-offs for the Pro14 title involve the top three teams in each conference automatically entering the 2019-20 Heineken Cup.

The teams finishing fourth in Conference A and Conference B will have one more chance to qualify for Europe's top flight next season, via a play-off.

Former South African Sevens player Sibusiso Sithole will make a long-awaited return for the Kings by making his first appearance of the season in the centre.

Southern Kings: Beyers; H Klaasen, Sithole, B Klaasen, Basson; B Pretorius, Ungerer; Tshakweni, Willemse, Terblanche, Greeff, Astle (capt), Ntsila, Van Schalkwyk, Lerm.

Replacements: A Van Rooyen, Ferreira, Scholtz, Oelofse, De Wit, R Van Rooyen, Banda, Rokoua.

Ospreys: D Evans; Dirksen, Allen, Watkin, Giles; Price, A Davies; N Smith, Baldwin, Fia, Beard, B Davies, Cracknell, Tipuric (capt), King.

Replacements: Parry, G Thomas, Botha, Lydiate, Cross, Aubrey, Davies, L Morgan.

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistant referees: Frank Murphy (IRFU), Ruhan Meiring (SARU)

TMO: Sean Veldsman (SARU)

