Hayden Thompson-Stringer: Saracens back row to join French side CA Brive

Hayden Thompson-Stringer made his European debut against Northampton Saints in January 2018

Saracens back row Hayden Thompson-Stringer will join French second-tier side CA Brive on a two-year contract this summer.

The 24-year-old came through the Saracens academy and has made 31 appearances for the Premiership club.

"It's been a hard decision to make but I feel it's time for a new challenge in France," Thompson-Stringer said.

"Saracens is a great club and I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me develop from the academy to now."