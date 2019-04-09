Hayden Thompson-Stringer: Saracens back row to join French side CA Brive
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Saracens back row Hayden Thompson-Stringer will join French second-tier side CA Brive on a two-year contract this summer.
The 24-year-old came through the Saracens academy and has made 31 appearances for the Premiership club.
"It's been a hard decision to make but I feel it's time for a new challenge in France," Thompson-Stringer said.
"Saracens is a great club and I'd like to thank everyone who has helped me develop from the academy to now."