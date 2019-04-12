Premiership: Exeter Chiefs v Wasps

Welsh Grand Slam winner Tomas Francis is one of Exeter's three returning front-row forwards

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Sunday 14 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Leaders Exeter host a Wasps side still needing points to guarantee their Premiership safety.

The Chiefs rotate the front row again, bringing in Ben Moon, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Tomas Francis for Alec Hepburn, Jack Yeandle and Harry Williams.

Wasps' only change is in the front row too as Jake Cooper-Woolley comes in at tighthead for Will Stuart, who sprained his ankle in the win over Worcester.

Wasps play their first game since news of the loss of scrum-half Dan Robson.

Exeter, who are already guaranteed a home semi-final, play the first of four out of the next five games at Sandy Park.

After ending their four-game losing run, Wasps will start the day in eighth, only seven points off a top four-place, but still with cause to keep an eye beneath them on Friday's Newcastle-Leicester meeting.

They have never won in nine previous Premiership visits to Sandy Park, the closest to a victory having been the 35-35 draw in February 2017.

Exeter head coach Ali Hepher:

"Home advantage definitely helps. We have been good here for a while now.

"When we looked at the fixture list, we knew this last block was stacked with home fixtures, so we've got to use that advantage, knuckle down and not take our eye off the ball.

"We are comfortable we can hurt teams in different ways. Whichever tactic is required at any set time, we will take that opportunity. A bit like boxing - styles win matches. Every time we play them, it's always a cracking match.

"There is still so much to play for over these last few weeks. It's not just about spots within the side, there are also a few other challenges we've set the guys to go after.

"Right now, it's not massively important if we finish top or second, but getting that home semi-final was crucial."

Wasps director of rugby Dai Young:

"If results don't go your way you could still be in a fight at the bottom but we want to push on from last week's performance and now we have the two best teams in the league coming up.

"If we get things right on the day at Exeter then there's no reason why we can't get a result. We need to get results no matter who we're playing and it will be a real reflection of where we are at.

"If we're not at our best it could be a horrible afternoon. We saw what they did to Leicester last week. We know what a quality team they are and we know what's coming our way."

Exeter: Cordero; Nowell, Slade, Devoto, Woodburn; Simmonds, White; Moon, Cowan-Dickie, Francis, Lonsdale, Atkins, Ewers, Armand (capt), Kvesic.

Replacements: Yeandle, Hepburn, Williams, Salmon, Capstick, Maunder, Hill, Whitten.

Wasps: Le Roux; Watson, Daly, Lovobalavu, Bassett; Sopoaga, Simpson; Zhvania, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (capt), Gaskell, Shields, Carr, Hughes.

Replacements: Johnson, McIntyre, Brookes, Rowlands, Morris, Hampson, Miller, de Jongh.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.