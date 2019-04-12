Premiership: Harlequins v Northampton Saints

Harlequins fly-half Marcus Smith has scored 137 points in the Premiership this season, including three tries

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday 13 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne makes his first start for Harlequins, among three changes from the defeat by Sale.

Marcus Smith replaces Demetri Catrakilis at fly-half and prop Nick Auterac comes into the front row.

Northampton Saints make three changes from the defeat by Gloucester for the trip to Twickenham Stoop.

Flankers Tom Wood and Jamie Gibson come into the back row alongside captain Teimana Harrison, while Fiji lock Api Ratuniyarawa also starts.

Harlequins are fourth in the Premiership table, three places and seven points ahead of Saints, but have lost their past three league games.

Harlequins: Brown; Earle, Alofa, Tapuai, Murley; Smith, Hidalgo-Clyne; Auterac, Crumpton, Sinckler, Symons, Horwill (co-capt), Clifford, Robshaw (co-capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Ward, Boyce, Swainston, Glynn, Kunatani, Saunders, Lang, Saili.

Northampton: Furbank; Tuala, Hutchinson, Francis, Naiyaravoro; Biggar, Reinach; Van Wyk, Marshall, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Lawes, Gibson, Wood, Harrison (capt).

Replacements: Ma'asi, Waller, Franks, Coles, Eadie, Mitchell, Grayson, Kellaway.

Referee: Christophe Ridley.

