Premiership: Worcester Warriors v Sale Sharks

Toulon-bound Bryce Heem, playing his penultimate home game, is Worcester Warriors' top Premiership scorer this season with seven tries

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sixways Date: Saturday 13 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Worcester have wing Bryce Heem back for the crunch Premiership visit of Sale.

He has recovered from a foot injury and comes in for Tom Howe, but centre Ryan Mills (shoulder) is out, prompting a recall for Francois Venter, and there are three changes in the pack too.

Fifth-placed Sale are without lock Bryn Evans and wing Byron McGuigan, who picked up injuries in Friday's 28-17 win over Harlequins.

Matt Postlethwaite, Paolo Odogwu and Sam Moore are named on the bench.

Scotland international Cornell du Preez comes in for his first start at number eight for Worcester, replacing Ted Hill in a rejigged back row, while Warriors change both props, bringing in Ethan Waller and Nick Schonert, who has recovered from the back injury that ruled him out of last week's 28-16 defeat at Wasps.

Apart from Heem, Welsh Grand Slam winner Josh Adams (leg) and replacement fly-half Jono Lance (head) have overcome injuries to play, and Marco Mama captains the side on his 50th appearance.

Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons:

"We have got a tough run-in, there's no question about it. But whoever you had to play it would be pretty tough. It's about being able to rise to meet those challenges right through to the end.

"It is physically, emotionally and mentally draining. It is relentless and attritional. We are going into week 44 of the season.

"There is nobody that's not feeling it after a long, arduous season but it is part of being a professional and being well conditioned."

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond:

"This will be our hardest game of the season. They didn't have a lot of luck at Wasps last weekend.

"Any team coached by Alan Solomons will be highly competitive.

"We'll have to be highly disciplined to stand a chance of leaving Sixways with points."

Warriors: Pennell; Heem, Venter, Te'o, Adams; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Mama (capt), Lewis, du Preez

Replacements: Singleton, Black, Milasinovich, Kitchener, Hill, Heaney, Lance, Howe.

Sale: James; Solomona, S James, van Rensburg, Reed; MacGinty, de Klerk; Harrison, Webber, John, Beaumont, Phillips, Ross (capt.), B Curry, Strauss.

Replacements: Langdon, Morozov, Jones, Postlethwaite, Moore, Cliff, Redpath, Odogwu.

