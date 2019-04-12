Premiership: Gloucester v Bath

Matt Banahan (right) scored a last-minute try in the 31-31 draw between the sides at The Rec last September

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 13 April Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester make two changes to their starting XI for the visit of West Country rivals Bath.

Henry Purdy and Tom Seabrook come in for Tom Hudson and Charlie Sharples, with Matt Banahan switching to full-back against his former side.

Bath also make two changes for the trip to Kingsholm, with fly-half Freddie Burns recalled to face his former club.

Prop Beno Obano also comes in, as the Blue, Black and Whites look to keep their Premiership play-off hopes alive.

The two sides drew the reverse fixture 31-31 at The Rec, with Banahan crossing in the final minute following a brilliant Danny Cipriani pass to level for the visitors.

Gloucester: Banahan; Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Purdy; Cipriani, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Mostert, Ackermann, Kriel, Morgan.

Replacements: Sherry, Rapava Ruskin, Denman, Clarke, Ludlow, Polledri, Braley, Rees-Zammit.

Bath: Homer; Cokanasiga, Joseph, Roberts, McConnochie; Burns, Fotuali'i; Obano, Dunn, Lahiff, Attwood, Ewels (capt), Ellis, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Van Rooyen, Perenise, Stooke, Reid, Chudley, Priestland, Clark.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.