Northampton Saints' Rory Hutchinson near Scotland call-up - Ugo Monye

Rory Hutchinson (right) impressed for Northampton Saints against Gloucester

Northampton Saints' Rory Hutchinson has been approached about a Scotland call-up and could be in the squad for this year's World Cup, says Ugo Monye.

The former England back and BBC pundit thinks the uncapped 23-year-old is as good as any of the outside centres available to Gregor Townsend.

Cambridge-born Hutchinson's has been capped by Scotland at age-group level.

"I know Gregor Townsend's been on the phone to him," Monye told BBC 5 Live's Rugby Union Weekly.

"I would take him to the World Cup for Scotland. I think he's class.

"Their biggest weakness has always been defence. Rory Hutchinson's got a good defence, but he can do everything that the other 13s who are available to Gregor Townsend can do in attack."

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones played outside centre in this season's opening Six Nations matches against Italy and Ireland, with club-mate Nick Grigg filling the role in the remaining three games.

Warriors team-mate Alex Dunbar started at 13 against Fiji in November, while Saracens' Duncan Taylor and Edinburgh duo Matt Taylor and Mark Bennett were unavailable for the Six Nations through injury.

Scotland face warm-up games against France and Georgia before heading to the World Cup finals in Japan in September.

Monye says Townsend has told Hutchinson "if you have a good end to the season then you could potentially make that summer camp".