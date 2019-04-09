Tom Youngs: Leicester & England hooker to face RFU panel after red card against Exeter

Tom Youngs of Leicester Tigers is sent off against Exeter
Tom Youngs made his Tigers debut in 2006 and his full England debut 2012

Leicester and England hooker Tom Youngs is set to face a disciplinary hearing in London on Wednesday following his red card for dangerous play in the Premiership defeat against Exeter.

The 32-year-old was sent off by referee Tom Foley for making contact with Ollie Atkins' head in a ruck on Saturday.

He was dismissed after 56 minutes having been adjudged to have made no attempt to wrap his arms around Atkins.

Youngs is due to face the three-person Rugby Football Union panel at 1700 BST.

