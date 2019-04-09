Werner Kruger: Scarlets prop agrees new contract

Werner Kruger has played four Tests for South Africa

Werner Kruger has agreed a contract extension with Scarlets.

The 34-year-old South African international prop has made 89 appearances since joining from the Bulls in 2016.

It follows the re-signings of Jonathan Davies, Ken Owens, Rob Evans and Johnny McNicholl, and the arrival of lock Sam Lousi from the Hurricanes.

"Moving over here was a tough decision to make, but it was definitely the right one," said Kruger.

"I've had three really good years, winning the Pro12 in my first year, then backing it up by reaching another final and the semi-finals of Europe.

"This season has been a little disappointing, there have been some positives as well as some low points, but overall I am very much enjoying it here.

"The body is feeling good and I am very much looking forward to the next couple of years here."

