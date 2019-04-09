Rhys Webb: Toulon scrum-half rules out immediate Wales return

Rhys Webb has played 31 times for Wales and in two British and Irish Lions Tests

Rhys Webb is resigned to not playing for Wales again until his contract at Toulon ends in 2021.

The 30-year-old scrum-half is ruled out of international selection because he plays outside Wales and has fewer than 60 caps.

Reports have suggested he might be recalled for the 2019 World Cup, but the player himself ruled that out.

"It's pretty simple. I'm contracted with Toulon for another two years so there's nothing more to say," he said.

"The 60 cap rule came in after I signed for Toulon and that's where I stand at the moment.

Webb told the Scrum V podcast: "I'm a Toulon player for the next two years.

"To be honest it would be easy for me to pack my bags now and walk away just because Toulon haven't had a very good season, but I'm a hungry person.

"I've got a lot of drive in me and I want to get Toulon back to where they belong and hopefully in the next two years I can help do that."

Webb is the highest-profile casualty of the 60-cap rule.

Toulon claimed they had an agreement with Wales that Webb could continue playing international rugby when they announced his signing on 10 October 2017.

The Welsh Rugby Union announced their new selection policy six days later.

Rhys Webb has not represented Wales at a World Cup after missing the 2015 tournament with injury

Players already on contracts outside Wales before the new rule was introduced have moved back to Wales when those deals have come to an end - notably Ross Moriarty at Dragons (from Gloucester) and Josh Adams' move from Worcester to Cardiff Blues.

However, a couple of loopholes have been exposed with prop Tomos Francis still eligible to play for Wales despite staying at Exeter, because he activated a clause for an extension in an existing contract.

While Cardiff Blues prop Rhys Carre's move to Saracens will not affect his selection chances because he has not yet been involved in a senior squad.

"It does confuse me, but I'm not going to say too much," added Webb.

"Personally I don't know how people can still play for Wales if they play outside of Wales."

However, the former Ospreys scrum-half still harbours a long-term ambition to play for Wales.

"I haven't shut the door on playing for Wales but there's a 60 cap rule in place at the moment," he added.

"Who knows after my Toulon contract, I can come back to Wales and play and maybe I can play for Wales then, but it's simple at the moment."

Ex-Wales and Lions flanker Martyn Williams: "There's too many grey areas at the minute.

"It should be black and white - if you don't play in Wales you don't play for Wales and if you stay in Wales you play for Wales. Then it's a lot easier to understand, it's a lot easier for players like Webby to take on board.

"When there's these loopholes left right and centre it doesn't do anybody any good. I've got a feeling they will iron it all out and it will become more black and white and that's how it should be."

