Glasgow Warriors: Dave Rennie signs one-year contract extension as head coach

Dave Rennie lead Glasgow to the Pro14 semi-finals last season

Glasgow Warriors head coach Dave Rennie said it was "an easy decision to stay" at the Pro 14 club after signing a one-year contract extension.

It comes after reports that Rennie, who replaced Gregor Townsend in 2017, was a contender to take charge of Australia.

Warriors reached the semi-finals of the Pro14 last season and lead their conference again this term.

"We didn't quite get to where we wanted last season, but we've got a better side now," New Zealander Rennie said.

"I think the squad will be even better next season and I'm really keen to be a part of that. I've really enjoyed my first two years in Glasgow and it's an exciting time for the club."

Rennie, 55, who was previously head coach with Super Rugby club Chiefs in his homeland but is now contracted until summer 2020, recognises that next season will put strains on the depth of his squad.

"We're going to have a lot of guys away at the Rugby World Cup and then our Scotland players will play in the Six Nations, so we won't see a lot of those men," he said.

"But we've got good depth and it'll be a great opportunity for others during that period, so there is so reason why we can't kick on."

Warriors reached the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals this season, losing to Saracens, and Rennie's side sit top of the Pro14 try-scoring charts.

Managing director Nathan Bombrys said: "You can see that the players really enjoy playing for him. It has been rewarding to see our players really blossom under his coaching."