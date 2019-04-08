Joey Carbery: Munster fly-half set to miss European semi-final against Saracens

Joey Carbery continued his rehabilitation in Limerick on Monday

Munster fly-half Joey Carbery looks likely to miss the European Champions Cup semi-final against Saracens in Coventry on 20 April.

The Irish province's coach Johann van Graan said on Monday that the Ireland player's prospects of featuring in the game were "highly unlikely".

Carbery limped out of the quarter-final win over Edinburgh on 30 March with a recurrence of a hamstring injury.

The ailment kept Carbery out of the closing stages of the Six Nations.

Tyler Bleyendaal looks set to start in the European semi-final after replacing Carbery in the quarter-final.

Bleyendaal kicked five points after his introduction in the European tie and notched five conversions and a penalty in Friday's Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues.

Keith Earls is expected to be available for Friday's Pro14 contest against Benetton after missing the Cardiff game because of a thigh strain.